Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her Comeback In The Prefontaine Classic

You know what they say when a woman changes her hair; she’s either about to change her life or level up! In Sha’Carri Richardson’s case, it’s most likely the latter. The American sprinter who is known for her unbelievable running abilities and colorful tresses, posted a TikTok video to her Instagram account showing the transformation of her natural afro into a wavy cascading blonde and blue Ombre sew-in. During the video, Sha’Carri boldly lip-synced words from a Nikki Minaj voiceover that stated, “I took some time off to rest and now it’s game time b*&%$3@. You have no idea.” This video and new hairdo is right on time for her comeback in the Prefontaine Classic which is set to take place on August 21st at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Along with Sha’Carri’s video came this caption from the track-star, “August 21 and I’m not playing nice.” Followers went crazy in her comments with well wishes and encouragement for the race and positive compliments on her hairstyle.

Richardson became a huge success after placing first in the U.S. Olympic trials in June. Shortly after that win, she was suspended for one-month after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. As a result, she was not able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is now up, and next week she will be racing all three Olympic 100-meter medalists (Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson) in the Prefontaine Classic.

Sha’Carri is casually letting her opponents know that this fierce new ‘do is an omen of what’s to come. It’s. About. To. Go. Down!

