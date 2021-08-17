Indy Pride cancels Pride Parade in the interest of public health

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 continues to impact big events around central Indiana. Indy Pride, Inc. announced on Monday that they’re calling off the Pride Parade that was already rescheduled from the summer to October 2.

“The Indy Pride Parade is a very large, very public celebration of our community and we really feel like it would be tragic if anyone is negatively impacted by an event that’s supposed to be a positive experience for anyone,” Tiffany Hanson, Indy Pride’s Director of Marketing and Communications, said.

From March Madness, to the Indy 500, central Indiana was looked at by some in the country as a model to show how you can have outdoor events during the pandemic. However, with the Delta variant being more contagious, organizations like Indy Pride are thinking twice about having big events outside.

“It has really forced us to be cautious with our planning and make sure we keep all of our community members safe,” Hanson said.

Dr. Brad Scheu, VP and Chief Medical Officer of Deaconess Clinic, has a good explanation for why the Delta variant is making outside events less safe than they were just a few months ago:

“Probably the main difference about Delta variant we’re seeing compared to a year ago or six months ago, people are carrying much more of this virus than they were previously,” Scheu said. “You have an increased viral load and you’re still close to another human, unmasked, closer than six feet. There’s still a chance you could be transmitting it to that person.”

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: