Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyonce’s former bodyguard has died from COVID-19.

Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”

She also said, “He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile. If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive … I’ve never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy.”

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

