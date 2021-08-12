Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Those Criticizing COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Actor, bodybuilder and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding those who continue to go off on anything that is supposed to help fight against COVID-19.
Sitting down in a virtual conversation with Alex Vindman and Bianna Golodryga of CNN, he spoke of his disgust at how much fake information has been spreading to mislead and corrupt others and how a lot of individuals have been acting selfish with little to no empathy and sympathy for those who are struggling.
He also had a lot to say on how those against any measure to protect the U.S. from the pandemic have been behaving.
From Complex:
Schwarzenegger stressed that Americans need to get vaccinated if we’re to see an end to the pandemic, which has refused to go anywhere amid the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Of particular concern to Arnold is how selfish many have acted over the last year and a half, and he shot down the absurd suggestion that wearing a small cloth face mask is somehow a horrific violation of personal freedom.
“I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people,” the 74-year-old former governor said. “And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y, and Z,’ when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious.”
“They put the traffic light in the intersection so someone doesn’t kill someone else by accident. You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, I’m going to go right through it,’” adds the ‘Terminator’ star when comparing the guidelines for the pandemic to traffic lights.
Sounds like a fair comparison, even though like with the pandemic, people do disregard those lights at times.
This is not the first time recently Schwarzenegger has spoken out on political issues, though it is becoming more rare.
In addition to speaking “against COVID-19 misinformation,” he has called former President Donald Trump “a failed leader” and the “worst president ever.”
Schwarzenegger was one of the early advocates on encouraging those to get the vaccines to fight against the pandemic.
Click here to read more.
