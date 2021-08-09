Indianapolis Colts
HomeIndianapolis Colts

Colts legend Peyton Manning takes his place at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

CANTON, Ohio — Peyton Manning’s entire career seemed destined to lead to Canton.

The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined with other members of the class of 2021.

The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced.

Joining Manning in this year’s class were two other first-time eligibles, defensive back Charles Woodson — who beat out Manning for the 1997 Heisman Trophy — and receiver Calvin Johnson.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL SPEECH

CANTON , colts , Indianapolis Colts , INDY News , NFL Hall Of Fame , Peyton Manning , Sports , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

 17 hours ago
08.09.21

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again

 19 hours ago
08.09.21

Erykah Badu Posts Video Of Obama Dancing At His 60th Birthday Party In Martha’s Vineyard

 1 day ago
08.09.21
15 items

Team USA Men’s Basketball Captures 16th Gold Medal After Besting France At Tokyo Olympics

 2 days ago
08.09.21
10 items

Black Gold: Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

 2 days ago
08.09.21

LeVar Burton Graciously Thanks Fans After Jeopardy Locks In New Host

 3 days ago
08.08.21

CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

 3 days ago
08.08.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S. Senate’s Full Support For Congressional Gold Medal

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off Against Homophobia In Hip-Hop Says ‘Representation Is Important’

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son’s Death In Car Crash: ‘I FEEL The Love’

 3 days ago
08.08.21
Photos
Close