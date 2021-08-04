Indy
HomeIndy

Martin University to erase unpaid bills for more than 200 students

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Martin University

Source: Martin University / Radio One Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University announced it will erase past-due account balances for more than 200 students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis-based school said in a release that most of the students who will have their debts cleared are the ones who were not able to re-enroll in classes due to their past-due balances. Some students from years past, who stopped attending college because they could not afford to pay, will also have their debts wiped clean.

The private university will use federal grant money it received from the CARES Act: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“We are blessed to provide these students with an opportunity to continue their education without the burden of financial debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sean Huddleston, Martin’s President, stated. “Students should not have to take time off from receiving an education due to these unforeseeable circumstances.”

Martin is the only predominantly Black institution of higher education in Indiana. According to the U.S. Department of Education, its tuition and fees total just over $24,000, with aid it is $13,200.

Read more from WRTV here

COVID-19 pandemic , education , INDY News , Martin University , student debt wiped clean , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
10 items

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

 3 hours ago
08.04.21

Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19

 15 hours ago
08.04.21

Skateboarding Star Terry Kennedy Charged With First-Degree Murder

 17 hours ago
08.04.21

Balenciaga Creative Director Slotted To Curate Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Session

 21 hours ago
08.04.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Break Down Cryptocurrency In Her “Bitcoin For Hotties” Financial Education Video Series

 21 hours ago
08.04.21

Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long Island Memorial Service

 24 hours ago
08.04.21

Rapper DaBaby Gives Bare Minimum Apology For Homophobic Rant After Losing Da Big Bag

 1 day ago
08.03.21

Victim Or Vilification? ‘The Wire’ Actor Claims Sex Abuse On Journalist Ex-Girlfriend For Touching His Butt

 2 days ago
08.03.21

Tucker Carlson Could Drive Seth MacFarlane and ‘Family Guy’ Out of Fox

 2 days ago
08.03.21
10 items

DaFunds Low: DaBaby’s Latest Apology Gets Dragged For Diaper Filth

 2 days ago
08.03.21
Photos
Close