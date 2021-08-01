Why Belinda Drake is Someone You Should Know; Martin University Advancing Tech Opportunities

Open Lines
Advancing Tech at Martin University:

As we talked about last week, there are a lot of jobs out there, but just because there’s a job it doesn’t man your qualified for it. But Martin University and Eleven-Fifty Academy wants to help you change that with their advancing tech program.

That’s any skill set that is now part of every single industry. Everything you do or every place you go has a website or an app…which needs someone to run and build it. Many of the jobs can be done remotely and they pay good money. On this edition of Open Lines we have information that can help get you there!

Someone You Should Know: Belinda Drake

It’s time to introduce a new segment on Open Lines, it’s called “Someone You Should Know.” Where we introduce you to a Hoosier is cool, doing something cool or is on their way to being someone cool. These are the people you want to know before they reach the top, so you can see they’re growth and maybe one day say, you knew them when. This month’s person you should know is Belinda Drake.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Open Lines

