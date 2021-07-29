Health
Facebook Requiring U.S. Employees To Be Vaccinated To Return To Work

Facebook is announcing it will be requiring all U.S. workers returning to their offices to be vaccinated. Facebook will develop a way for those who can’t be vaccinated for medical or other reasons. The social media platform has said that employees can still work from home if their jobs can be done remotely. Employer-mandated vaccine requirements were rare just a few weeks ago, but with the rise in Delta variant cases and new guidance from the CDC, more execs are changing their thinking.

Google is requiring that employees must be vaccinated against coronavirus. That’s according to an email the company’s CEO sent to employees. Sundar Pichai also said employees don’t have to return to the office until October 18th. In his note, Pichai admitted some employees are concerned about returning to in-person work amid an increase in cases due to the Delta variant.

