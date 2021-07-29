Popeyes Donating 1M Chicken Nuggets From Competitors

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Popeyes is looking to end the chicken war it started among numerous fast-food restaurants in 2019 over chicken sandwiches. The company announced the “We come in piece. 8 piece” campaign on Tuesday to coincide with the launch of their chicken nuggets. Popeyes is planning to donate the cash equivalent of one million nuggets from its competitors to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. The company will also match up to 25-thousand dollars that customers donate through the Popeyes Foundation website.

More on this story here:

https://people.com/food/popeyes-ends-chicken-wars-donates-1-million-nuggets-from-competitors-we-come-in-piece/

