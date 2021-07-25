Love DelivHERed; Plus A Morning of Hot Topics

Open Lines
Get some Love DelivHERed! Nominate a Central Indiana woman for a gift, a professional house cleaning, or a room to be redecorated as a mini sanctuary. SEND YOUR NOMINATION HERE: www.loveherleague.com/

It’s the last Friday of the month which means, it’s time for a morning of hot topics. We start with the stories of Rashia Whitlock and Ta’Neasha Chappel.

Whitlock is a 32 year-old woman who has been missing from Indianapolis since July 10, 2021. Chappel, 23, died in the Jackson County Jail in Southern Indiana. Both stories are some you should keep an eye on.

Meanwhile the Governor is trying to stop the extra $300 in unemployment coming from the federal government. He says it’s keeping Hoosiers from going back to work. But is that really the case? Our listeners weigh in.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

