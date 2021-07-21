Twitter Salutes Giannis Antetokounmpo For Dropping 50 Points And Leading Milwaukee Bucks To NBA Championship

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially NBA Champs.

Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points to lead his team to a 105-98 victory over the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns. The beginning of the series looked rough for the Bucks, as the Suns won their first two games at home, which put the Bucks in a 0-2 rut. However, that’d be the last game they’d not win as they went on a four-game streak to bring the title back to Milwaukee for the first time since 1971.

Despite the hardships like injuries and the pandemic, which made the road even tougher for The Greek Freak, he hopes this is a teachable moment for all the kids out there.

“This should make every person, every kid, anybody around the world to believe in their dreams,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “I hope I give people around the world from Africa, from Europe, give them hope that it can be done. Eight and a half years ago, before I came into the league, I didn’t know where my next meal would come from. My mom was selling stuff in the street.”

But where there are winners, there are also losers as the Phoenix Suns are forced to lick their wounds and set their sight on the next season, which Chris Paul believes the foundation for that has been solidified.

On the other hand, Devin Booker is moving on to the Tokyo Olympics, and it might be a very awkward flight alongside Jrue Holliday and Khris Middleton.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the historic win.

