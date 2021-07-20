Federal judge rules in favor of IU’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains in place after a federal judge upheld the school’s mandate early Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty issued a 101-page ruling denying a request for an injunction against the policy after eight IU students argued the vaccine mandate violates the Fourteenth Amendment, which includes the rights of personal autonomy and the right to reject medical treatment, and Indiana’s new law forbidding “vaccine passports.”

