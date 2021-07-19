Indy
HomeIndy

Phishing text messages are on the rise in Indiana

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Oh no, meeting is cancelled right now

Source: lovro77 / Getty

CARMEL — A Carmel woman is fed up with unwanted text messages phishing for her personal information.

Sheila Black’s cell phone pings day and night with phishing texts — messages scammers send you to try to steal your financial or personal data.

In Black’s case, the messages are all group texts with phone numbers she does not recognize.

“I’m just being bombarded,” said Black. “It’s ludicrous. I’m exhausted from it. I really am.”

The Carmel grandmother contacted WRTV Investigates for help in getting the often-explicit messages to stop.

“I’m a Christian,” said Black. “Most of the texts are very vulgar.”

Read more from WRTV here

cell phone , INDY News , personal information , phishing scam , scam , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
15 items
New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas
 11 hours ago
07.19.21
Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo
 22 hours ago
07.19.21
13 items
Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep
 23 hours ago
07.19.21
15 items
Sounds About Light: Shaun King AKA Talcum X Deletes Twitter Account, The Slander Is Explosive
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57
 3 days ago
07.16.21
16 items
Biz Markie Passes Away At 57, Twitter Mourns The Hip-Hop Legend
 3 days ago
07.19.21
14 items
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
 3 days ago
07.16.21
10 items
Cardi B Expresses No Chill, Calls Out “White Twinks” Who Continue To Hate on Her & Other Women
 3 days ago
07.19.21
7 items
A Gang of NYPD Officers Tased A Black Man For Alleged Fare Evasion, Twitter Says Enough Is Enough
 3 days ago
07.19.21
Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights
 3 days ago
07.16.21
Photos
Close