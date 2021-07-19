IPS Back-to-School Festival happening Monday

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will host a drive-thru Back-to-School Festival Monday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The event will be held in the Polar Bear Parking Lot, located on Illinois Street just north of 32nd Street. The entrance to this lot is on the west side of Illinois Street. Those taking public transportation/walking to the event site can go to the entrance located on 32nd Street between Illinois Street and Kenwood Avenue. If you are using IndyGo to get to the site, you want to get to the bus stop closest to 32nd Street and Illinois Street.

