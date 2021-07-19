Indy
HomeIndy

IPS Back-to-School Festival happening Monday

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will host a drive-thru Back-to-School Festival Monday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The event will be held in the Polar Bear Parking Lot, located on Illinois Street just north of 32nd Street. The entrance to this lot is on the west side of Illinois Street. Those taking public transportation/walking to the event site can go to the entrance located on 32nd Street between Illinois Street and Kenwood Avenue. If you are using IndyGo to get to the site, you want to get to the bus stop closest to 32nd Street and Illinois Street.

Read more from WRTV here

back to school , Childrens Museum , Indianapolis Public Schools , INDY News , IPS , school supplies , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
15 items
New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas
 11 hours ago
07.19.21
Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo
 22 hours ago
07.19.21
13 items
Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep
 24 hours ago
07.19.21
15 items
Sounds About Light: Shaun King AKA Talcum X Deletes Twitter Account, The Slander Is Explosive
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57
 3 days ago
07.16.21
16 items
Biz Markie Passes Away At 57, Twitter Mourns The Hip-Hop Legend
 3 days ago
07.19.21
14 items
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
 3 days ago
07.16.21
10 items
Cardi B Expresses No Chill, Calls Out “White Twinks” Who Continue To Hate on Her & Other Women
 3 days ago
07.19.21
7 items
A Gang of NYPD Officers Tased A Black Man For Alleged Fare Evasion, Twitter Says Enough Is Enough
 3 days ago
07.19.21
Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights
 3 days ago
07.16.21
Photos
Close