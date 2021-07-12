Celebrity News
TikTok Star Matima “Swavy” Miller’s Family Blasts Wendy Williams

The family of the TikTok star that was murdered last week defends him and claps back at the controversial talk show host.

After television talk show host Wendy Williams commented on the death of TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller during her show last week, Miller’s family is speaking out about their disgust with the way she handled it and how they want him to be remembered.

Williams put up a picture of Miller during her “Hot Topics” segment, where she began to discuss how many followers that the 19-year old had on TikTok before casually announcing that he was murdered.

This caused a shockwave across social media with people calling Williams “gross” and “abhorrent”.  Miller was shot and killed by a gunman in his hometown of Wilmington, Del. at 11 A.M. on July 5th. The young man known as “Swavy” had close to 3 million followers on TikTok, and his family took time to speak to local news network CBS3 Philly about his death and his life.

Miller’s mother, Chanelle Clark, was none too pleased with Wendy Williams’ behavior during that segment discussing her son because she saw what happened. “I’m mentally going through it because I seen it. I seen my son shot down in the street like that,” she said.

When asked about the talk show host’s comments, she made her position plain. “Like, as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son.”

“He was a star. He is a star. We always knew he was a star. He was bigger than life,” his brother Rahkim Clark stated. Clark would go on to say, “Matima was a beautiful person. He had such a wonderful soul.”

Clark would explain they’re focusing on his brother’s heart as they are aiming to find out who took their brother’s life.

