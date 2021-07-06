Megan Thee Stallion To Get ‘She-Hulk’ For Disney

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is set to flex her acting chops once again. News outlets reported Monday that Megan will be making an appearance in Disney Plus’ upcoming She-Hulk series and will possibly have a recurring role. The Houston native will be playing herself in the show alongside Jameela Jamil, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and more. This isn’t the first time Meg’s jumped in the superhero universe either. Last year, Grammy Award-winner contributed to DC’s Birds of Prey soundtrack with the song ‘Diamonds.’

Here’s more on this story:

