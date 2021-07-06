Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Megan Thee Stallion To Get ‘She-Hulk’ For Disney

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
50 Cent & Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls/ 300 ENT / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion is set to flex her acting chops once again. News outlets reported Monday that Megan will be making an appearance in Disney Plus’ upcoming She-Hulk series and will possibly have a recurring role. The Houston native will be playing herself in the show alongside Jameela Jamil, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and more. This isn’t the first time Meg’s jumped in the superhero universe either. Last year, Grammy Award-winner contributed to DC’s Birds of Prey soundtrack with the song ‘Diamonds.’

Here’s more on this story:

megan thee stallion , Megan Thee Stallion In'She-Hulk'

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off 4×100 Team
 2 hours ago
07.06.21
Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For Sixteenth Season This August
 9 hours ago
07.06.21
Authorities Investigating If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Fashion Nova CEO Robberies Related
 10 hours ago
07.06.21
15 items
The Sexism: #NBATwitter Investigates Rumors That Rachel Nichols Linked With Jimmy Butler In The Bubble
 10 hours ago
07.06.21
8 items
8 Side Hustles That Made 50 Cent Filthy Rich
 10 hours ago
07.06.21
Racist New Jersey White Man Got A Visit From Black Protesters After Rant
 11 hours ago
07.06.21
10 items
Rachel Nichols Offers Weak Apology To Maria Taylor On “The Jump,” Twitter Collectively Says Nah
 11 hours ago
07.06.21
20 items
Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! All The Times He Showed Us Family Is Everything [Photos]
 12 hours ago
07.06.21
Busta Rhymes Anti-Masker Rant: Freedom Of Speech Or Irresponsible Use Of Influence?
 14 hours ago
07.06.21
20 items
Ben Simmons Kissing On TV Host Maya Jama [Photos]
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Photos
Close