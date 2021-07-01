He’s At It Again; 50 Cent Roasts Lil Kim With Instagram Meme

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Needless to say 50 Cent is a master troll when it comes to social media. On Wednesday, 50 shared a meme of Lil Kim performing at the 2021 BET Awards in her custom Prada outfit posted up next to a white owl, suggesting the two looked alike. Kim’s on-again, off-again love Mr. Papers quickly came to her defense, telling the Queens rapper to back off. Kim’s appearance has been internet fodder for years, with many commenting on her numerous plastic surgeries. In 2005, she admitted to having a series of surgeries following a physically abusive relationship.

