Filming For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Underway

Filming for the upcoming Black Panther sequel is underway. Variety reports the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” started production in Atlanta. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said the process is emotional without the late actor Chadwick Boseman. He said the cast and crew are trying to create the movie in a way that would have made him proud. Boseman died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

