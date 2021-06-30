Entertainment Buzz
Filming For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Underway

Black Panther

Source: Black Panther / Marvel

Filming for the upcoming Black Panther sequel is underway. Variety reports the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” started production in Atlanta. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said the process is emotional without the late actor Chadwick Boseman. He said the cast and crew are trying to create the movie in a way that would have made him proud. Boseman died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Here’s more on this story:

https://ew.com/movies/black-panther-wakanda-forever-begins-production/

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" , Chadwick Boseman

