Walmart Pulls Lookalike Yeezy Foam Runners From Website

The Yeezy brand has become synonymous with out of this world designs that resell for big bucks online. And while imitation of popular looks are hardly new, Walmart’s attempt to insert their own foam footwear into the market has resulted in another face-off in the ongoing feud between Kanye’s brand and the king of big box retailers.
On Friday (June 25), Walmart removed all the knockoffs from its online store. According to TMZ, Kanye and Yeezy filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming its $25 faux RNNRs had the potential to cost Ye “hundreds of millions” of dollars in sales of his $75 original design.
Walmart said the online listings were from a third party.
The mega-retailer and Kanye’s brand have been in a heated back and forth over merchandise and logo similarities.
In the past, Walmart has taken issue with a proposed logo design for the iconic Yeezy brand. They alleged that the design “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception” which could result in consumers wrongly associating the Yeezy brand with Walmart.
A trademark application for the new Yeezy logo, made up of eight dotted lines, was filed in January 2020. The rapper’s company says their logo was inspired by “rays of the sun.”
The Walmart logo, made up of six rays in a circle “to resemble a spark,” was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2008.
