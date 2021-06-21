Former NBA Hooper Josh Smith Calls Out Doc Rivers Says He Doesn’t “Know How To Make In-Game Adjustments”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Ben Simmons wasn’t the only one catching heat following Sunday’s night (Jun.20), Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers also caught smoke on Twitter last night from one of his former players.

Josh Smith believes he has spotted the jig when it comes to his former head coach. In a series of videos he shared in his Instagram Stories, the former NBA baller ripped Doc Rivers for once again coming up in short in the playoffs.

“Yea, Doc Rivers, you talked all that s–t about Paul George and how Tyronn Lue was going to have the same offense,” Smith claimed. “Shut your bum a– up, man. You no in-game adjustments having a–, man. Start giving n—– their real credit, man. That’s why your b—h a– has that karma on your a– and you can’t get the past the second round.”

Smith kept it all the way real, saying the reason River’s wife left him is that he doesn’t “know how to make in-game adjustments.”

“I finally get why your wife almost left you man. You don’t know how to make in-game adjustments,” Smith said. “Everybody figured your a– out, man. You don’t know how to make in-game adjustments, man. And don’t nobody really like your cap a–. Yea, you’re losing your power.”

We have no clue why Smith has a bone to pick Doc Rivers, but we guess it has something to do with being traded midseason by the Los Angeles Clippers, who was coached by Rivers at the time to the Houston Rockets. Smith would get the last laugh by scoring 14 fourth-quarter points helping the Rockets overcome a 19-point deficit to win Game 6. The Rockets would eventually win the series after being down 3-1, cementing one of the worst NBA Playoff collapses.

Smith, who hasn’t been in the league since 2018, also had some words for Mike Woodson, calling him “trash. We have no idea why the 35-year-old retired NBA hooper is so mad, but we will definitely put him in the same category as his fellow disgruntled ex-pro hooper Kwame Brown.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty

