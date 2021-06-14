Lifestyle
Home

Ladies Pull Out Your Bikinis Because Lizzo Is Declaring This A Big Girl Summer

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Lizzo is back at it again, and this time she’s delivering an important public service announcement. Ladies, if you were hesitant about pulling out that bikini, the Truth Hurts singer is encouraging you to wear your swimsuit with pride.

“This is a public service announcement. Big girl summer has officially begun. And big girls, we have abs. Look at that. Look at that. I know you see it. FABS, honey!” she said as she flaunted her hot girl body in the Ama swimsuit by Ashanti Swimwear.

Per the gram, Lizzo has been living her best life. From partying with SZA and Janelle Monae, to glowing in the sun poolside, the award-winning artist knows a thing or two about managing self-care. Lizzo’s PSA comes during a time where most people are fretting about the state of their summer bodies due to weight gain during the pandemic.

Lizzo proves that ALL bodies are summer ready, not just the ones accepted by society. The body positivity movement is redefining how women view themselves, and the positive message of self acceptance is what needs to be pushed in the media. Thank you Lizzo, as always, for doing your part in reminding us that we are all dope, no matter our size.

DON’T MISS…

Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type

Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The “Short End” Of The Body Positivity Movement

Lizzo Is Keeping Us Inspired With Her Body Positivity Posts

Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The World That Woman Can Be Big, Sexy, And Healthy

 

 

 

Ladies Pull Out Your Bikinis Because Lizzo Is Declaring This A Big Girl Summer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
 4 hours ago
06.15.21
Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee Ellis Ross
 21 hours ago
06.15.21
Nana Malone Couldn’t Find A Black Book Model So She Became One
 23 hours ago
06.15.21
Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A Single Man
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce
 4 days ago
06.12.21
Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye
 5 days ago
06.12.21
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 5 days ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 5 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 5 days ago
06.12.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 6 days ago
06.12.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 6 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 6 days ago
06.12.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 6 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Photos
Close