5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into

Receiving your daily dose of beauty and fashion expertise audibly instead of visually may seem challenging to grasp.  However, when it comes to stylish expertise and intriguing content, the beauty and fashion industry are the voices to be heard.  Whether you are in need of some sheer entertainment, pop culture tea along with the latest fashion trends, fashion history, or looking for ways to enhance your beauty internally, here are five beauty/fashion podcasts you should tune into.    

1. The Undressing Room Podcast by Eva Marcille, Lore’l, and Dominque Da Diva

You know how it feels when you get together with the girls and discuss ANY and EVERYTHING?  Well, this podcast is that – an ongoing conversation with your good girlfriends.  From love, to eating too much, beauty hacks, the latest tea, and more – this podcast covers it all.  Be prepared to relate, laugh, and get in your feelings with this one.      

 

2.   Go(o)d Mornings with Curly Nikki

NAACP Image Award-nominated and best selling author Curly Nikki is guiding her listeners through a mind and spirit journey with her new podcast Go(o)d Mornings.  Instead of focusing on external beauty, Nikki is helping her listeners cultivate the beauty within.  She will share the knowledge she has gathered from reading hundreds of books and traveling to different countries to help others live an abundant life from the inside out.  Zen out with this podcast which begins on June 14th.        

 

3.  The Let Out: A Legendary Podcast

It’s only right that the television series Legendary is accompanied by a podcast that is just as enticing as the show!  With its second season underway, there is a lot to chat about.  The show follows LGBT fashion contestants as they explore the world of ball culture and compete against each other in dancing, voguing, and walking events – of course while decked out in couture.  The show is jammed packed with spiciness so you know the podcast is just as hot.  With behind the scene interviews, a little shade, and some venting sessions, entertaining is an understatement for this podcast.  

 4.  Black Fashion History

Hosted by content creator Taniqua Russ, Black Fashion HIstory is a podcast that explores the contributions of black people to the luxury fashion industry.  When high fashion is discussed black people are often left out of the conversations, but Taniqua is putting an end to that.  She enlightens her listeners with information on black designers, educators, stylists, and more.  If you are interested in our culture’s major role in fashion, this podcast is for you.

5.  Naked Beauty

Beauty enthusiast Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli breaks down everything beauty with her podcast.  From selfcare, to bridal makeup, wellness tips, and recommended products, this podcast is jammed packed with good content.  If you are obsessed with all things beauty and want to know tips, tricks, and more – this podcast awaits you.  

Which podcast fits your lifestyle? 

5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

