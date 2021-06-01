Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her Upcoming Documentary ‘My Life’ Headed To Amazon Prime

Movies
Award-winning artist and actress Mary J. Blige shared the trailer for her new documentary My Life headed to Amazon Prime video on June 25th.

The two-minute trailer chronicles her story as one of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Now, Mary J. Blige is inviting fans to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time My Life. She recalls the album being one of her darkest albums documenting a very depressing time in her life. The R&B great shares how writing the album saved her life and many others around the world.

In the trailer, there are a montage of clips from her performances across the world, fans showing their love for the superstar, and familiar faces delivering commentary about how Mary J. Blige has influenced generations. Actress Taraji P. Henson is quoted in the trailer saying, “she made it okay for people to say ‘it’s alright to be me.’”

There were many other memorable quotes from the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary. One mentioning, “a lot of young Black women can relate to where she came from” while another stated, “she gave us a face. She gave us a name.”

Mary J. Blige’s impact on music and her fans is evident in her record-breaking numbers across all of her albums and the projects she has been involved in over the years. This album in particular catapulted her into new heights, because she was willing to take a risk by sharing the most vulnerable side of herself.

Watch the first-look trailer for Mary J. Blige’s new documentary debuting on Amazon Prime June 25, 2021.

 

