Sports
HomeSports

Adam Vinatieri, NFL’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Announces Retirement

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

The N-F-L’s all-time leading scorer is announcing his retirement. Adam Vinatieri will announced on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday that he has filed the paperwork with the league office. The 48-year-old Indianapolis Colts kicker was a three-time Pro Bowler. He tallied two-thousand-673 points and a record 599 field goals for the New England Patriots and Colts, where he played his final 14 seasons. He won four Super Bowls during his illustrious career.

See you in Canton…

More on this story here:

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31515894/adam-vinatieri-nfl-all-leading-scorer-retiring-24-nfl-seasons

 

Adam Vinatieri , Announces Retirement

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 19 hours ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 20 hours ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 21 hours ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 2 days ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 2 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 2 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 2 days ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 3 days ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 4 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 5 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close