Adam Vinatieri, NFL’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Announces Retirement

The N-F-L’s all-time leading scorer is announcing his retirement. Adam Vinatieri will announced on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday that he has filed the paperwork with the league office. The 48-year-old Indianapolis Colts kicker was a three-time Pro Bowler. He tallied two-thousand-673 points and a record 599 field goals for the New England Patriots and Colts, where he played his final 14 seasons. He won four Super Bowls during his illustrious career.

