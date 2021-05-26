New mutual aid fund for BIPOC artists in Indy to launch on Record Store Day

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations in Indianapolis’ art scene are pulling together to create a support fund for artists of color in Indy.

The mutually-aided collaboration, “The R/Evolution Fund,” is a no-questions-asked bill-pay support system for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC). It plans to provide struggling artists with $500 monthly grants.

The R/Evolution Fund is managed by the Indiana Writers Center, Musical Family Tree, The Kheprw Institute, Fourth Sunday Music Co., Abattoir Gallery, and Irvington Vinyl & Books. Elysia Lucinda Smith, the owner of Irvington Vinyl and Books, says the fund has already received four inquiries for monetary help — she expects that number to grow even more as it prepares for a formal launch.

“As a business owner that relies on local artists to help grow my business, I wanted to do something specific to give back, and to ensure the artists I rely on for my business to thrive can thrive alongside me,” Smith said.

The R/Evolution Fund will formally launch with a party involving several of Indy’s local artists on Record Store Day, which is Saturday, June 12. Visitors can expect artwork, live music, and 20% of all proceeds to go toward the support fund. The launch party starts at noon.

“Making an intentional effort to be both of and for the community is a core part of building a future as a business owner,” Smith said. “After a global pandemic and amidst ongoing systematic racism, our local artists deserve our care.”

