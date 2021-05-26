Indy
HomeIndy

New mutual aid fund for BIPOC artists in Indy to launch on Record Store Day

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of Microphone At Recording Studio

Source: James Arthur Watulingas / EyeEm / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations in Indianapolis’ art scene are pulling together to create a support fund for artists of color in Indy.

The mutually-aided collaboration, “The R/Evolution Fund,” is a no-questions-asked bill-pay support system for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC). It plans to provide struggling artists with $500 monthly grants.

The R/Evolution Fund is managed by the Indiana Writers Center, Musical Family Tree, The Kheprw Institute, Fourth Sunday Music Co., Abattoir Gallery, and Irvington Vinyl & Books. Elysia Lucinda Smith, the owner of Irvington Vinyl and Books, says the fund has already received four inquiries for monetary help — she expects that number to grow even more as it prepares for a formal launch.

“As a business owner that relies on local artists to help grow my business, I wanted to do something specific to give back, and to ensure the artists I rely on for my business to thrive can thrive alongside me,” Smith said.

The R/Evolution Fund will formally launch with a party involving several of Indy’s local artists on Record Store Day, which is Saturday, June 12. Visitors can expect artwork, live music, and 20% of all proceeds to go toward the support fund. The launch party starts at noon.

“Making an intentional effort to be both of and for the community is a core part of building a future as a business owner,” Smith said. “After a global pandemic and amidst ongoing systematic racism, our local artists deserve our care.”

Read more from WRTV here

artists of color , Biopic , indianapolis arts , INDY News , local artist , new artists , record store day , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 6 hours ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 7 hours ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 8 hours ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 1 day ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 2 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 2 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 2 days ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 2 days ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 3 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close