Method Man Announces New Production Company

Method Man is proving to be a man of many talents. Variety reported over the weekend that Meth has joined forces with his manager Shauna Garr for a new production company called Six AM, An Entertainment Co. According to reports, the company will specialize in projects distributed via streaming and social media platforms while also incorporating traditional television release. Under the production company, the Wu-Tang Clan powerhouse is going to release ‘How High 3’ which starred Method Man and Redman in the 2001 original.

