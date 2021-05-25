Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Method Man Announces New Production Company

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Method Man & Jason Mitchell

Source: StarterCAM / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Method Man is proving to be a man of many talents. Variety reported over the weekend that Meth has joined forces with his manager Shauna Garr for a new production company called Six AM, An Entertainment Co. According to reports, the company will specialize in projects distributed via streaming and social media platforms while also incorporating traditional television release. Under the production company, the Wu-Tang Clan powerhouse is going to release ‘How High 3’ which starred Method Man and Redman in the 2001 original.

Here’s more on the story here:

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/method-man-shauna-garr-production-company-six-am-1234977700/

Method Man , Method Man Announces New Production Company

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 15 hours ago
05.24.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 2 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 2 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 3 days ago
05.23.21
10 items
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum
 3 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
#RadioShack: Twitter Takes It Back To The ’80s, Gets Radio Shack Trending
 4 days ago
05.23.21
5 items
Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week
 4 days ago
05.23.21
11 items
Check Out The Best Looks To Hit The Red Carpet At The Billboard Music Awards
 4 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis
 4 days ago
05.23.21
20 items
Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]
 4 days ago
05.23.21
White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
 4 days ago
05.21.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place
 4 days ago
05.21.21
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help Revive Live Comedy Scene
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close