Derek Jeter Documentary Series Coming To ESPN

Derek Jeter

Seems that ESPN is onto something after last year’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary.

A new documentary series focusing on legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is coming to ESPN. The series will feature multiple parts. ESPN says it’ll look at “Jeter’s professional and personal triumphs and challenges.” It’ll also be used as a ” vessel to tell a larger cultural story” that looks at many topics including race. However, fans will have to wait until next year to see the series on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

