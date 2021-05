WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis — Lucas Oil Stadium, The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer will be hosting their COVID-19 vaccination clinic again at the stadium on Friday May 21 and Saturday, May 22 for Hoosiers 18 years and older from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walk- up appointments will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The stadium clinic will also be accepting walk-up appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

