Indy
HomeIndy

City seeks input on former Oaktree site revitalization plan

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders want to hear from the community about what they’d like to see at the site of a former east side apartment complex.

The former Oaktree Apartments, located at 42nd St. and Post Rd., was torn down in 2019 after becoming a hotspot for vandalism, arson fires and other crimes.

The city is working with an advisory committee and design firm to come up with a revitalization plan. But they want ideas and inspiration from residents.

The public engagement meeting for the plan was held virtually on Thursday night. One man who grew up at Oaktree shared his memories and hopes for the future.

Read more from WRTV here

community news , far east side indyianapolis , INDY News , Oaktree Apartments , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish’s Short Buzz Cut Maybe Coming To Daytime Television
 5 hours ago
05.14.21
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli
 17 hours ago
05.14.21
19 items
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here’s 19 Classic Photos Of Him & His Celeb Friends
 20 hours ago
05.14.21
DJ Khaled Blasted For Sharing Twerk Videos During Ramadan
 21 hours ago
05.14.21
Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes
 22 hours ago
05.14.21
T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg To Speak About His DMs Dilemma
 23 hours ago
05.14.21
Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’ Virtual Museum
 23 hours ago
05.14.21
Heartbreaking: Tank Reveals He’s Going ‘Completely’ Deaf In His Right Ear & Losing Hearing In His Left
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding
 2 days ago
05.13.21
10 items
Joe Budden Trashes Co-Host & 10 Other Industry Beefs Caught On-Air
 2 days ago
05.13.21
8 items
The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex
 2 days ago
05.13.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In An All-Red Bodysuit And We’re Here For It!
 3 days ago
05.12.21
9 items
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement
 3 days ago
05.12.21
7 items
Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won’t Break The Bank
 3 days ago
05.12.21
Photos
Close