Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Did You Know Tank Sang Background On Aaliyah’s ‘Come Over’?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Tank

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / WTLC 106.7

Over here, we love a little-known music fact and hearing stories about how two artists collaborated on some of our favorite songs.

Recently, singer Tank celebrated one of these stories about working with the late Aaliyah on one of the songs recorded for her third studio album Aaliyah, which was released in 2001, the year she tragically passed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Written by Johnta Austin, Bryan-Michael Cox, and producer Jazze Pha, the song didn’t make it to the album initially and was given to the R&B group Changing Faces.

But after Aaliyah’s passing, the song was featured on the posthumous compilation album I Care 4 U.

During a game of Song Association with ElleTank shared the story of how he ended up on the song.

“My dream collaboration has always been Aaliyah. I wish we could have really, really done something cool. The song you hear me on, ‘Come Over,’ I just happened to walk in the studio that day. We were going to check on Babygirl and she was working with Johnta. I soon as I walk in, she says, ‘Tank can do it!’ And Johnta says, ‘Tank can do it.’ And I said, ‘Tank can do what?’ They sit me in the booth and that’s how I got on ‘Come Over.’”

Then he treated us to a few chords.

During that same interview, Tank also revealed that he wrote Omarion’s hit grown and sexy song, “O” by Omarion.

A talented dude.

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

Did You Know Tank Sang Background On Aaliyah’s ‘Come Over’?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 8 hours ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 9 hours ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 9 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 19 hours ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 24 hours ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 1 day ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 1 day ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 1 day ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 1 day ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close