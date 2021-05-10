Indy mothers of homicide victims celebrate Mother’s Day together: ‘You are not alone’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — For some moms this year, Mother’s Day marks the first without their child. A group of parents are trying to bring hope to those families to celebrate, honor and support each other this weekend.

The hope Saturday was to make sure no one felt alone on Mother’s Day.

Several Hoosiers gathered at Bethel Park in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon for a Mother’s Day picnic aimed at bringing mothers of homicide victims together. Some family members presented a rap to the moms, others in attendance shared a dance.

