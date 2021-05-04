Sports
HomeSports

2021 NFL Draft Third Most-Watched Ever

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 NFL Draft

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The numbers are in…

This year’s NFL Draft is one of the most-watched ever. The league says it came in third, just behind the past two drafts, in terms of the number of average viewers. The NFL is reporting an average of 6.1 million people watched the event across the TV and digital platforms where it aired. The 2019 Draft drew six-point-two million sets of eyes. Last year’s draft during the pandemic drew more than 8 million watchers.

Source | SI.com

RELATED: Colts Select Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye 21st Overall In The 2021 NFL Draft

RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks
14 photos
2021 NFL Draft , 2021 NFL Draft Viewership

Latest
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 9 hours ago
05.04.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 14 hours ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 1 day ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Twitter Approves
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Video Of NFL Player’s Bizarre Arrest In Miami Released
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Two Men Pretending To Be Wu-Tang Clan Members Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close