2021 NFL Draft Third Most-Watched Ever

The numbers are in…

This year’s NFL Draft is one of the most-watched ever. The league says it came in third, just behind the past two drafts, in terms of the number of average viewers. The NFL is reporting an average of 6.1 million people watched the event across the TV and digital platforms where it aired. The 2019 Draft drew six-point-two million sets of eyes. Last year’s draft during the pandemic drew more than 8 million watchers.

