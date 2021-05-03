HomeIndianapolis Colts

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Posted 10 hours ago

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 NFL Draft

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include:

Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye

Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo

Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson

Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis

Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan

Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries

Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns – USC, WR Tarik Black – Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson – Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi – BYU and LB Anthony Butler – Liberty.

Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won’t know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below!

RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks  was originally published on hot963.com

1. Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye

Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts looked to improving the front line, selecting Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye with the 21st section of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

2. Kwity Paye Highlights

Paye, 6-foot-3, 261-pound lineman had 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during 28 game career with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

3. Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo

Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts continued to improve their defense, selecting Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo.

4. Dayo Odeyingbo Highlights

Odeyingbo recorded 122 tackles, eight sacks, and 26 1/2 tackles for a loss in 41 games for Vanderbilt. He was named a second-team All-SEC defensive lineman in 2020.

5. Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson

Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts gave new QB Carson Wentz a new weapon, selecting SMU Tight End Kylen Granson

6. Kylen Granson Highlights

 Granson caught 129 passes for 1,879 yards with 16 touchdowns at Rice and SMU. 

7. Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis

Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts select hard-hitting Safety, Shawn Davis.

8. Shawn Davis Highlights

Davis recorded 124 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, and 10 pass break-ups. He led the team in Interceptions with Two.

9. Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

10. Sam Ehlinger Highlights

Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards and completed 62.5 percent of his passes with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Texas Longhorns.

11. Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan

12. Mike Strachan Highlights

13. Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries

Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Source:Getty

The Colts shore up their offensive line drafting guard Will Fries from Penn State

14. Will Fries Highlights

Fries is a versatile  6-foot-6, 309 pound who’s played multiple positons on the offensive line.

Latest
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 1 day ago
05.03.21
10 items
#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Does the Yeezy Logo Look Too Much Like Walmart’s?
 3 days ago
05.01.21
‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19
 3 days ago
05.01.21
Kandi Burruss Describes Feeling ‘Disrespected’ In Boyz 2 Men Studio Session
 3 days ago
05.01.21
Leslie Jones Tapped To Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Another One?: DJ Khaled Says This Song On His New Album ‘Khaled, Khaled’ Is The Next Anthem
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder & Robbery
 4 days ago
04.30.21
HHW Gaming: Michael B. Jordan Says “It Would Be Dope” To Be Featured In His Own ‘Without Remorse’ Video Game
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks ‘Without Remorse’
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Bradley Beal Shares The Bible Verses That Keep Him Grounded And Connected To God
 4 days ago
04.30.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes
 5 days ago
04.29.21
Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc
 5 days ago
04.29.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a Two-Piece
 5 days ago
04.29.21
Photos
Close