Blood Center: ‘Less than day’s supply of blood now on Indiana shelves’

INDIANAPOLIS — The entire state is in dire need of blood donations.

In an emergency notice from Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, state hospitals are facing a potential crisis with blood supplies dropping to critically low levels.

“We still need donations quite desperately, and will for the foreseeable future until levels improve,” a Versiti spokesperson told WRTV.

Versiti reports that Indiana has less than a day’s supply of blood to serve more than 90 hospitals in Indiana. Typically, Versiti strives to have a three-day supply of blood available.

Read more from WRTV here

