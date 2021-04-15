Indy
HomeIndy

Blood Center: ‘Less than day’s supply of blood now on Indiana shelves’

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Blood donation clinic

Source: THOMAS FREDBERG/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The entire state is in dire need of blood donations.

In an emergency notice from Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, state hospitals are facing a potential crisis with blood supplies dropping to critically low levels.

“We still need donations quite desperately, and will for the foreseeable future until levels improve,” a Versiti spokesperson told WRTV.

Versiti reports that Indiana has less than a day’s supply of blood to serve more than 90 hospitals in Indiana. Typically, Versiti strives to have a three-day supply of blood available.

Read more from WRTV here

blood donation need , Health , indiana blood shortage , INDY News , versiti blood center , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview
 20 hours ago
04.15.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 1 day ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 3 days ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 3 days ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 3 days ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 3 days ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 3 days ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 3 days ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 4 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 4 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 4 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 4 days ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close