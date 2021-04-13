Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official! Lady Whistledown has released another Bridgerton announcement.

She announced via social media, “It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink.”

No word on if The Duke of Hastings will return. However Shonda Rhimes says the door is always open. It was announced last month that Rege Jean Page would not return for season 2. He was only contracted for one season of the show. He will appear in the Russo brother’s project, “The Gray Man.” There are also rumors that he is the front runner to play James Bond.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Source: Bridgerton IG

