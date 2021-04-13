Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Bridgerton stills — Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor

Source: Liam Daniel / Netflix

It’s official! Lady Whistledown has released another Bridgerton announcement.

She announced via social media, “It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink.”

No word on if The Duke of Hastings will return. However Shonda Rhimes says the door is always open. It was announced last month that Rege Jean Page would not return for season 2. He was only contracted for one season of the show. He will appear in the Russo brother’s project, “The Gray Man.” There are also rumors that he is the front runner to play James Bond.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Source: Bridgerton IG

 

bridgerton , lady whistledown , Netflix , rege jean page , Shonda Rhimes

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 12 hours ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 15 hours ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 16 hours ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 19 hours ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 24 hours ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 1 day ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 1 day ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 1 day ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 2 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 2 days ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 3 days ago
04.11.21
Photos
Close