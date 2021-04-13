Style & Fashion
Brooklyn Nets Sharpshooter Kevin Durant Breaks Out The Strap For the Nike KD14

Nike KD 14

Source: Nike / Nike

When Kevin Durant hasn’t been lighting up Michael Rapaport in the DMs, he’s certainly been on fire since his April 7 return to the Brooklyn Nets. And three days after racking up 17 points on perfect shooting from the field and the free-throw line, @easymoneysniper unveiled his newest sneakers with Nike Basketball, the new KD14.

Making its official stateside drop on April 14, the KD14 sneaker brings back a special feature that fans of Durant’s KD4 sneakers have not seen since “The Slim Reaper” first appeared in the NBA Finals as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, almost a decade ago. “It’s been a while since we incorporated the strap, which excites me,” Durant said in the press release. Nike reaffirmed on its own website that it is, in fact, “a subtle nod to the strap of the KD4 and takes inspiration from the shape of the grim reaper’s scythe.”

Nike KD 14

Source: Nike / Nike

Durant also said his other favorite part of the shoe “is the [Full-length Zoom Air Strobel] cushioning, which helps me feel low to the ground and still helps give me some of that energy back.”

Nike’s famous Air Presto strongly influences the design of KD14’s body, and the sneaker’s mesh upper opens up a wide array of possibilities when it comes to unique colorways and limited edition variants as we get closer to the 2021 NBA postseason. Also, you’ll find there the face of a skull when each pair of sneakers is brought together.

Nike KD 14

Source: Nike / Nike

But for now, the U.S. version of the shoe only comes in a black-and-white pattern with splashes of orange, and light blue throughout and will retail for $150. Take a look at some of the photos of the KD14 below and sign up to be notified by clicking here.

Nike KD 14

Nike KD14 [Detailed Photos]

12 photos Launch gallery

Nike KD14 [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Nike KD14 [Detailed Photos]

Nike KD14 [Detailed Photos]

 

