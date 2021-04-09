Consumer Tech
Mictic’s Wearable Musical Device Allows You To Make Music Without Actual Instruments

Mictic says the wearable will retail at a suggest price of $119 and we can expect them to launch worldwide in Q4.

Making music with instruments without actually using instruments, sounds crazy right? Well, it’s honestly a reality, thanks to Mictic’s latest invention.

Zurich, Switzerland-based company Mitic has introduced its Swiss-made XR wearable that amazingly turns your movements into actual sounds. You don’t have to be a musical genius or have picked up an instrument to use the device the company claims. Anyone can flourish while wearing the device.

So how does it work? Well, it connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and will allow you the wearer to make sounds from different kinds of instruments like the electric guitar, drums, or cello and genre-based soundscapes like EDM, Trap, and Hip Hop. You can even use the wearable to make other sounds like sci-fi, Kung Fu, and game experiences.

Mictic says more instruments and sounds will be available for download all the time, and users can expect partnerships with artists. The company says the wearable is not just another MIDI controller. Still, it will work with digital audio workstations such as Ableton, Logic, Pro Tools, Garageband, or 100s of other MIDI-compatible apps.

As for the price, Mictic says the wearable will retail at a suggested price of $119, and we can expect them to launch worldwide in Q4. There is currently a Kickstarter page offering early investors premiums like price reductions on packages of controllers.  A VIP package will get a supporter “a professional video team flown to them, and a fully produced video using Mictic, along with massive social media support for their creative product.”

You can check out the Kickstarter campaign below.

