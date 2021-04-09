Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Detroit River Days 2017

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Ronald Isley has been the lead singer for the legendary group The Isley Brothers for decades.  Forming in the 1950s in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio the group gained popularity in 1959 with the release of their first major hit “Shout”.

But what is life like for the lead singer of The Isley Brothers?  Ronald is married to Kandy Johnson Isley and the couple live together in California where they are raising their son Ronald Isley Jr.  The couple married in 2005 despite their thirty-five-year age difference, at the time Ron was 64 and Kandy was 28 years old.

Kandy isn’t a stranger to the music business and met Ron when she was a singer in a group with her sister called JS (Johnson Sisters) and even got signed by Ron’s management company in 2001.  JS contributed vocals to Ron’s album ‘Eternal’ in 2001 and their single ‘Busted’ that was released in 2003.

But everything hasn’t been easy for the couple, in 2005 Ron suffered some health issues including a stroke.  And in 2006 Ron was convicted of tax evasion and went to prison for three years and one month.  Kandy visited him frequently despite being pregnant with their son, sometimes several times a week.  In October 2009 Ron was released to a halfway house where he stayed until April of 2010.  He wasted no time returning to music.

Kandy often post pictures of their beautiful family on her Instagram account and even made a cameo in The Isley Brothers 2021 video for ‘Friends & Family’ featuring Snoop Dogg.

 

56th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy

8 photos Launch gallery

Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy

Continue reading Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy

Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy

 

The Latest:

 

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Latest
Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
 4 hours ago
04.09.21
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian TravQue
 11 hours ago
04.09.21
Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then She Shut It Down
 17 hours ago
04.09.21
Zone: Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform “Bigger Than ‘SNL'”
 19 hours ago
04.09.21
8 items
Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Infamous Fyre Festival Struggle Cheese Sandwich Tweet Being Sold As NFT On Ja Rule’s Flipkick Platform
 2 days ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For Not Helping Him Out Sooner
 2 days ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX’s Manager Clears Up ‘Inaccurate Information’ About The Rapper’s Health
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Queen Naija Speaks Out Regarding Backlash Over Latest Song, “Y’all Can’t Stop My Blessings”
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Photos
Close