Keep That Relationship Fresh

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Every longterm relationship can fall victim to a romantic lull. Long days at the office mixed with chores and responsibilities can have people feeling less than sexy.

Date Your Significant Other Again

Dating and courting can never stop. Even if you and your partner are a decade deep into your relationship, you should find ways to surprise the other.

Gift Giving

In the same vein as courting, if gifts is your partners love language, don’t miss out on an opportunity to spoil them.

Love Notes

To ramp up the romance, start writing love notes to your mate. These can be sexy, word foreplay notes, or just a “thank you.

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: