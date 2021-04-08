Loverman Tips of The Day
Keep That Relationship Fresh

She's my favorite person to chill with

Source: Dean Mitchell / Getty

Every longterm relationship can fall victim to a romantic lull. Long days at the office mixed with chores and responsibilities can have people feeling less than sexy.

 

Date Your Significant Other Again 

Dating and courting can never stop. Even if you and your partner are a decade deep into your relationship, you should find ways to surprise the other.

 

Gift Giving

In the same vein as courting, if gifts is your partners love language, don’t miss out on an opportunity to spoil them.

 

Love Notes

To ramp up the romance, start writing love notes to your mate. These can be sexy, word foreplay notes, or just a “thank you.

 

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE 

 

 

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
