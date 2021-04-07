Kanye West Documentary Coming To Netflix

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A Kanye West documentary is coming to Netflix later this year. Billboard reported Tuesday that the streaming giant acquired the archival footage for 30-million-dollars. The documentary will chronicle Kanye’s decorated 20-plus year career with rare videos and never-before-seen clips dating back to the ’90s. Billboard also reports the multi-part series is set to touch on how Donda West’s death in 2007 changed the trajectory of his career. The multi-part series is expected to land on Netflix’s platform later this year.

