Kanye West Documentary Coming To Netflix

A Kanye West documentary is coming to Netflix later this year. Billboard reported Tuesday that the streaming giant acquired the archival footage for 30-million-dollars. The documentary will chronicle Kanye’s decorated 20-plus year career with rare videos and never-before-seen clips dating back to the ’90s. Billboard also reports the multi-part series is set to touch on how Donda West’s death in 2007 changed the trajectory of his career. The multi-part series is expected to land on Netflix’s platform later this year.

https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/9551714/kanye-west-documentary-netflix-sale

