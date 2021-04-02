Butler University launches food pantry for students

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve heard a lot during the pandemic about the increased need for help from food pantries for families, but it’s also a concern for college students.

Butler University has taken a big step to help its students ease that concern with “The Butler Food Pantry” that opened this month in Atherton Union.

The pantry provides free, nonperishable food packages for any Butler student in need of assistance. According to a recent national survey, about 30% of college students experience food insecurity.

Read more from WRTV here

 

