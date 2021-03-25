House Members Demand Answers In NCAA Unequal Weight Rooms Controversy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

House leaders are calling on the NCAA to explain the unequal gender treatment at their Division One championship basketball tournaments. In a letter, House members outline the differences in facilities, food, and publicity between the men’s and women’s tournaments. The letter calls the differences concerning and says it violates Title Nine. Social media posts went viral last week showing a small rack of dumbbells for the women, while the men have multiple rows of large and vast equipment.

(Source-Washington Post)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: