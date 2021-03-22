Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album

Originally recorded before the pandemic became international.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
TIDAL X Brooklyn 2017: Live on Tour - Red Carpet arrivals

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Fat Joe is featured on one of the most anticipated projects of the year but it comes with some controversy. One of his lines is giving one community some very bad vibes.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Bronx native delivered a memorable feature on Benny The Butcher’s The Plugs I Met 2. On “Talkin’ Back’” he raps “Threw that white up in the pot, gave ‘em pipe dreams/And watch it spread like the Wuhan Virus”. Given the heightened sensitivity regarding hate against Asians due to the recent White domestic terrorist who killed eight people in biased murder spree, some of his fans took insult with the bar.

One user in particular asked the Terror Squad frontman directly on Twitter. “Hey @fatjoe long time fan here. But given the current climate and how asians are being treated do you think you could’ve phrased this a little differently?” he wrote. Joe responded saying “I’ll adress the Benny verse i did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate”

While the original timing of the recording makes sense that did not clear him of any wrongdoing as some have called out he should have updated the verse with the correct Covid-19 terminology. Last week he urged his fans and followers to #StopAsianHate via his Instagram account.

Photo: W.Wade/WENN

Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 15 hours ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 2 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 2 days ago
03.23.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 2 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 2 days ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close