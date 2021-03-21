Celebrity News
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More

One of the GREATEST musicians of all time Kirk Franklin stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry. Leah talked to Kirk about being a revolutionary in the church bringing a new sound to the saints. We all know that with new things comes new things come uneasy feelings, Kirk talked about being judged in his early stages of music and not necessarily being accepted. Now Kirk almost made me break out into song, he hopped on the keys and he almost took us there! They also talked about his new podcast “Good Words,” and how he teams up with secular artists in the church!

