Vanessa Bryant Overcoming Grief After Death Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is focusing on “finding a light in the darkness.” That’s what she told People in a recent interview honoring “Women Changing the World.” Kobe Bryant’s widow says she is working to overcome the “unimaginable pain” and make life better each day for her and her daughters. She draws inspiration and motivation from her late husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna after the two were killed in a helicopter crash last year. She says her goal is to make her family proud.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: