Vanessa Bryant To Seek Millions In Kobe Bryant’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in future lost earnings as a result of the untimely death of her husband Kobe Bryant. Vanessa filed a lawsuit in February blaming pilot, Ara Zobayan, for the deaths of Kobe and their daughter, Gianna. The widow’s claim states Zobayan failed to get weather data prior to departing and didn’t cancel when he learned about the poor weather conditions, including fog. As a result of Kobe and GiGi’s deaths, Vanessa is looking for economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just. The families of the other victims have followed Vanessa Bryant’s lead and filed their respective wrongful death lawsuits.

(Source-ABCNews)

