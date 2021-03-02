Style & Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore A $4,700 Armani Dress During Tell-All Interview Special With Oprah

Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 1

A couple that slays together stays together, or should we say a couple that steps away from the royal family together…talks to Oprah. It doesn’t rhyme, but it’s the truth. The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex sat down with the queen of interviews for an exclusive expose titled “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.”

The tell-all interview airs March 7th on CBS but a clip from candid chat went viral this week, that reveals some of the controversial topics the pregnant Markle and Harry will discuss with the media titan. And it’s juicy.

In the teaser, Oprah reiterates no topic was off-limits. At another point, Oprah asked Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” and “Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”

Prince Harry opens up about how the death of his mother the late Princess Diana, saying “You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago.” And he feared history would repeat itself. His “biggest concern was history repeating itself. “Meghan wore Diana’s bracelet “so she could be with them.”

Meghan wore a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail on the shoulder during the interview while Harry wore a J. Crew Ludlow slim-fit suit jacket with double vent in Italian wool and Ludlow suit pant in Italian wool.

Meghan also wore earrings by Canadian brand Birks, a necklace by British designer Pippa Small.

Markle is currently pregnant with baby number two after revealing she suffered a miscarriage, last summer, after the birth of their son Archie.

Watch the full interview when it airs Sunday, March 7th.

