LVMH Announces 50% Partnership In Jay-Z’s ‘Ace Of Spades’ Brand

LVMH and Jay-Z announce a 50% partnership in Armand de Brignac aka Ace Of Spades, which will see LVMH handle global distribution. Pre-pandemic sales show potential for huge growth in the brand going forward.

The start of Jay-Z’s venture into the spirits business started when the rapper was one of the forces behind the boycott of the then-popular champagne Cristal. After the boycott started, people asked “What will we drank now?” and Hov answered, bringing the people Ace Of Spades.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a short time, the Armand de Brignac bubbles were everywhere and it felt natural, unlike most liquor brands stepping into pop culture. Before the pandemic, the brand was steadily growing and as we head toward (hopefully) stabilizing the pandemic, sales are returning to normal. According to Forbes, Jay-Z and the brand are now focused on global expansion and distribution as they announce a new partnership with LVMH.

The partnership also gives Moët Hennessy a global distribution agreement. The French conglomerate has several marquee wines and spirits under its umbrella, including Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug and Château d’Yquem. The deal arrives in the footsteps of recent news that LVMH had paused Rihanna’s Fenty ready-to-wear collection.

Jay-Z famously bought into Armand de Brignac in 2014, following a 2006 boycott of Cristal champagne after an executive at that brand made disparaging remarks about rap consumers. Armand de Brignac makes prestige cuvees by the Cattier family, now in their 13th-generation of crafting wine.

Champagne sales dwindling during the pandemic is to be expected as the spirit goes hand in hand with celebration, and with the year 2020 deal, it just wasn’t in the cards. However, when Trump lost the 2020 election, stores saw sales skyrocket and eclipse the previous two New Year Eve’s sales combined. Another win for Hov.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Headlines Upcoming ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Soundtrack

Naomi Osaka Signs On To Be A Brand Ambassador For Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group To Provide 40 Million Surgical Masks

#JayZ: Twitter Salutes Jay-Z For His 51st Birthday 15 photos Launch gallery #JayZ: Twitter Salutes Jay-Z For His 51st Birthday 1. Some words of wisdom from Jay Z on his birthday.#JayZ pic.twitter.com/eDoBWuZphc — alex (@AlexUlrichh) December 4, 2020 1 of 15 1 of 15 2. #JayZ the goat. pic.twitter.com/OXH7pBEBXa — Ethan Chinnian (@iamPrinceSlime) December 4, 2020 2 of 15 2 of 15 3. ALL U CAN DO IS WORK HARD AND BELIEVE IN YOURSELF

HAPPY BDAY HOV #JayZ pic.twitter.com/MrWSgTLzCq — Elijah (@elijahis508) December 4, 2020 3 of 15 3 of 15 4. 4 of 15 4 of 15 5. Wishing One of the GREATEST Rappers #JayZ, Mentors & Entrepreneurs we’ve ever seen a Happy 51st BIRTHDAY



Music is Timeless , Ideas are Genius , heart is Pure. It isn’t an artist that hasn’t been motivated or influenced by Something he said or done.



The Epitome of HIP HOP ! #HOV pic.twitter.com/UmhHbCYCkV — TheSmokersSection (@SmokersSectionn) December 4, 2020 5 of 15 5 of 15 6. "Lock my body can't trap my mind,

Easily explain why we adapt to crime,

I'd rather die enormous than live dormant that's how we on it." - Jay-Z "Can I live" #JayZ@S_C_ pic.twitter.com/mdquDEpDTU — InfamousPost (@infamous_post) December 4, 2020 6 of 15 6 of 15 7. 7 of 15 7 of 15 8. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING! #HappyBirthdayJayZ #JayZ pic.twitter.com/oyAZUq7ref 🤘🤘 — W1LSON (@OFFICIALW1LSON) December 4, 2020 8 of 15 8 of 15 9. Happy Birthday Hov! If you’re seeing this, drop your favorite #JayZ line below 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PWGvg9AaBz — Dewane Mutunga 🧠💰 | 📱 Text Me: 347-657-6682 (@DewaneMutunga) December 4, 2020 9 of 15 9 of 15 10. Happy birthday the GOAT 🐐 @S_C_



The man who gave us game worth a million dollars for 9.99 #JayZ #Four44 #4FourtyFour



Bless up King 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/pMsgobDSpp — #PleaseCallMe #JusticeForMakate (@Sir_lifestyle) December 4, 2020 10 of 15 10 of 15 11. Alicia Keys has the best #JayZ tribute of all time! 🔥



CLASSICS UPON CLASSICS! pic.twitter.com/PMNcmK2xjg — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) December 4, 2020 11 of 15 11 of 15 12. Happy birthday to the GOAT himself #JayZ #MarcyMe pic.twitter.com/J6cFdboiKt — ✨Bayanggg Bandit ✨ (@FlockaKnows) December 4, 2020 12 of 15 12 of 15 13. Happy birthday to greatest rapper of all time #jayz pic.twitter.com/9hdhG8w0TH — Hussein A. sige (@sigehussein) December 4, 2020 13 of 15 13 of 15 14. Greatest Hiphop debut album 🎂🍰👑 #JayZ #HovDay pic.twitter.com/ZuvDcre9Rj — 👑Adeoba Muyiwa (@Papizy) December 4, 2020 14 of 15 14 of 15 15. Happy birthday to THEE GOAT 🐐 In the words of Drake “I never cried when Pac died, but I probably will when Hov does. And if my tears hold value then I would drop one for every single thing he showed us.” #JayZ pic.twitter.com/Lr816gahuO — 🇬🇧L A U R E N🇺🇸 (@Londons_Legacy) December 4, 2020 15 of 15 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading #JayZ: Twitter Salutes Jay-Z For His 51st Birthday #JayZ: Twitter Salutes Jay-Z For His 51st Birthday [caption id="attachment_935736" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty[/caption] Jay-Z has been an active rapper since the late 1980s and his pen still holds weight and high regard from well-heeled supporters and outside observers alike. Today, the Brooklyn business mogul turns 51, and Twitter is joined together in honoring the life and legacy of the man some call Hov. Born Shawn Corey Carter, the future legend got his start as a mentee of Jaz-O, displaying his skill trade over tracks like “The Originators” before updating his style and proving he had more in the tank with a star-making turn on Big Daddy Kane’s epic posse cut from 1994, “Show and Prove.” Jay would go on to form Roc-A-Fella Records with Damon “Dame” Dash, and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1995 and landed a distribution deal with priority, releasing Jay-Z’s classic debut Reasonable Doubt in 1996. The critical acclaim and commercial success of the album culminated in Roc-A-Fella partnering with Def Jam Records and Jay-Z has only expanded on his gains in that time. Today, Jay-Z isn’t as active although he showed up on Jay Electronica’s debut album, A Written Testimony, showing once again that his skills never eroded but instead, they somehow improved. Scene-stealing features have been peppered across the audio sphere and his last studio album 4:44 displayed maturity and growth. Alongside his wife Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s also recorded work via their joint project Everything Is Love. Jay-Z is still very much involved with music, although he seemingly spends more time managing his sprawling business empire which includes Roc Nation, Roc Nation Sports, D’usse cognac, and still involved with TIDAL as one of its most visible partners. Earlier this week, Jay-Z shared a playlist on the streaming service which proves he’s still in tune with the culture. Roc Nation clients Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn appear on the playlist, along with rising artists outside of Hip-Hop such as SAULT and KeiyaA among others. We’ve got some of the birthday wishes from Twitter fans in support of Jay-Z’s big day below. — Photo: Getty Continue reading #JayZ: Twitter Salutes Jay-Z For His 51st Birthday

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LVMH Announces 50% Partnership In Jay-Z’s ‘Ace Of Spades’ Brand was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com