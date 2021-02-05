The Weeknd To Resume After Hours World Tour In 2022

The Weeknd has become the first artist to officially announce world tour routing post-COVID. Originally planned for 2020, the Blinding Lights artist announced Wednesday that his 104-date After Hours World Tour will now go down in 2022. According to the post, the tour will kick off right at the top of the year on January 14th in Vancouver and will trek through the U.S., Paris, Berlin and more before wrapping up in London on November 16th. The tour will support his critically acclaimed 2020 album After Hours, which debuted at Number one on the Billboard 200 and went on to become the fourth best-selling album of 2020. In addition to the tour announcement, The Weeknd also announced the upcoming release of a compilation album, ‘The Highlights,’ which is expected to drop on Friday.

(Source-Billboard)

