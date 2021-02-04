Mariah Carey’s Sister Files Lawsuit Against Singer Over Memoir Allegations

Mariah Carey’s older sister is taking the pop icon to court. Alison Carey has filed a 1.25-million dollar lawsuit in New York Supreme Court against the singer for “intentionally causing her immense emotional distress” with statements in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” Alison is seeking money for Mariah’s public humiliation of her in the book. Alison claims that in the chapter titled “Dandelion Tea,” Mariah details serious allegations against her character. In the memoir, Mariah accuses her sister of giving her Valium when she was 12, trying to “pimp her out” and throwing a cup of hot tea on her causing third-degree burns. Alison has denied the allegations.

(Source-People)

